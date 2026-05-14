Commodities

Gold Prices Tad Higher In Cautious Trade

May 14, 2026 — 05:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gold prices were a tad higher on Thursday as investors awaited cues from a high-stakes summit between U.S. President Donld Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Spot gold edged up by 0.2 percent to $4,698.72 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $4,705.05.

Trump's three-day state visit to China focusses on trade, tariffs, artificial intelligence, Iran war, Taiwan, rare earths, and supply chains.

Based on Xi Jinping's readout of the meeting, the two leaders agreed to develop a "constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability" led by cooperation and "measured competition."

The dollar held firm, tracking higher U.S. Treasury yields, as investors began to price in the prospect of Federal Reserve rate hikes this year.

Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins said on Wednesday the Fed may need to raise interest rates to curb inflation.

Some policy tightening is needed to ensure than inflation returns durably to 2 percent in a timely manner, Collins said in a speech to the Boston Economic Club as the Senate voted 54 to 45 to confirm Kevin Wash as Federal Reserve chair for a four-year term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.