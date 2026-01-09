Gold Prices Mixed Ahead Of US Jobs Report

(RTTNews) - Gold prices were mixed on Friday as investors await the release of the U.S. Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report for direction.

Spot gold slid 0.1 percent to $4,473.25 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were up half a percent at $4,482.04.

The dollar held near a four-week high against a basket of currencies after data showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose moderately last week amid a relatively low number of layoffs at the end of 2025.

All eyes now turn to the widely watched monthly jobs report due later in the day.

Economists currently expect employment to increase by 60,000 jobs in December after an increase of 64,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 4.5 percent from 4.6 percent.

The jobs data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month.

The University of Michigan's preliminary reading on consumer sentiment in January and an expected U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the legality of President Trump's sweeping tariff may also attract attention later in the day.

