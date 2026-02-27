Commodities

Gold Prices Hold Steady With Geopolitical Tensions In Focus

February 27, 2026 — 04:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gold prices were little changed on Friday as a drop in U.S. Treasury yields offset pressure from a stronger dollar.

Spot gold was marginally lower at $5,180.52 an ounce while U.S. gold futures ticked up 0.1 percent to $5,197.16.

The U.S. dollar edged lower, but was set for a monthly gain, helped by heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and elsewhere.

Concerns remain over possible U.S. military action involving Iran after diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran aimed at easing tensions over Tehran's nuclear program concluded on Thursday without an agreement.

Following meetings in Switzerland, an Omani mediator involved in the negotiations said the talks led to understanding on some issues and that the next round of talks will take place next week in Vienna.

Elsewhere, Pakistan has declared an open war against Afghanistan, launching Operation Ghazab Lil Haq with extensive airstrikes against Taliban targets in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia amid fierce border clashes.

In economic news, the U.S. Producer Price Index data will be in the spotlight later in the day amid tariff uncertainty and slowing economic momentum.

On Thursday, a report released by the Labor Department showed a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended February 21st.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.