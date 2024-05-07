Gold Prices Forecast: XAU/USD Pressured by Dollar Strength

Gold Price Adjustment Amid Strengthening Dollar

FXEmpire.com -

Gold is edging lower on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened, creating a less favorable environment for gold investors using other currencies. This movement came ahead of further remarks expected from Federal Reserve officials, which traders are closely monitoring to gauge future monetary policy directions.

At 11:38 GMT, XAU/USD is trading $2315.61, down $8.385 or -0.36%.

Impact of the Dollar and Treasury Yields

The U.S. dollar index, which compares the dollar to six major currencies, rose slightly by 0.1% to 105.23. This increase is part of a broader pattern where the dollar has gained nearly 4% this year, despite a recent dip of almost 1% following the Federal Reserve’s pause on rate hikes. Concurrently, U.S. Treasury yields saw a decrease, with the 10-year Treasury dropping 3 basis points to 4.459%. This suggests a cautious investor sentiment towards the evolving economic environment and monetary policy.

Federal Reserve’s Stance and Market Reactions

Recent statements from Federal Reserve officials, including Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, emphasize a wait-and-see approach regarding interest rate cuts, advocating patience until more definitive signs of inflation easing appear. This stance was reinforced by weaker economic indicators, such as the April jobs report which showed an unexpected rise in unemployment from 3.8% to 3.9%, prompting speculation about the timing and extent of future rate cuts.

Investor Outlook and Gold’s Position

Despite the current consolidation in thegold market underlying factors such as geopolitical tensions and potential banking stresses continue to provide support. The precious metal hit a record high of $2,431.29 on April 12, bolstered by strong buying from central banks and increased demand from Chinese retail investors. This suggests that while short-term profit-taking may dampen price spikes, long-term drivers remain bullish for gold.

Short-Term Forecast

Looking ahead, the market’s attention will remain fixed on upcoming comments from Fed officials, including Neel Kashkari of the Minneapolis Fed. Investors are adjusting their expectations, with current Fed funds futures indicating a 67% likelihood of rate cuts starting in September. Considering these elements, the outlook for gold remains cautiously bullish as it continues to serve as a hedge against macroeconomic uncertainty and currency fluctuations.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

XAU/USD is edging lower on Tuesday, but the market remains at the upper end of a short-term consolidation zone, suggesting a developing upside bias.

The intermediate and long-term trends remain well intact with the former providing strong support at $2245.99.

The short-term trend is down. A trade through $2352.64 will change the short-term trend to up, while a trade through $2277.34, reaffirms the downtrend.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.