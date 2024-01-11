Gold Prices Forecast: CPI Data Takes Centerstage

FXEmpire.com -

Key Points

Gold prices rise with U.S. dollar’s decline

CPI report pivotal for Federal Reserve policy

Market outlook cautiously bullish for gold

Gold Prices are Rising on U.S. Dollar Retreat, Awaiting CPI Report

Gold prices are rising on Thursday as the U.S. dollar continues to retreat, with investors focused on the imminent U.S. consumer price index (CPI) report. This data is pivotal in shaping the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy direction for the year.

As of 07:58 GMT, Gold (XAU/USD) is trading at $2033.845, up by 0.47%, while February Comex gold futures are up 0.54% at $2038.70. Despite these gains, the market is still consolidating within Monday’s broad range, indicating that traders are on the sidelines awaiting the crucial CPI data.

Inflation Data’s Influence on Market Sentiment

Traders are taking a cautious approach ahead of the CPI report, potentially easing bearish pressure on gold. The CPI data, due at 13:30 GMT, is forecasted to show a year-on-year increase of 3.2% in December, with core inflation possibly dropping to 3.8%, its lowest since mid-2021.

These figures are crucial as they affect U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar, impacting gold prices. A CPI result lower than expected could pressure yields and the dollar, favoring gold, while a higher figure might strengthen yields and the dollar, dampening gold’s appeal.

Federal Reserve’s Rate Policy in Focus

Investors are bracing themselves for inflation data releases on Thursday and Friday, which are crucial to the Fed’s interest rate decisions. December’s CPI and the upcoming producer price index will offer insights into inflationary trends. If the data indicates easing inflation, it could signal that rate cuts are imminent, a potential boost for gold prices. However, the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes show uncertainties in monetary policy, with further rate hikes still a possibility.

Dollar’s Stability and Rate Cut Speculations

The dollar is stabilizing in early 2024 after its decline in the latter part of 2023. Market expectations are tilting towards interest rate cuts, with futures showing a 69% chance of cuts beginning as early as March. But, inflation surprises could challenge these expectations. New York Fed President John Williams is stressing the need for more efforts to bring inflation down to the 2% target.

Market Outlook and Short-Term Forecast

Considering the current economic indicators and market expectations, the short-term outlook for gold remains cautiously bullish. The anticipation of rate cuts and the potential easing of inflationary pressures are supporting gold prices. Nonetheless, traders should remain alert to the CPI data and the Fed’s ensuing response, as these will significantly shape the market’s direction.

Technical Analysis

Daily Gold (XAU/USD)

Gold’s (XAU/USD) is currently trading at 2033.275. It’s above the 200-day MA of 1963.10, signaling a solid long-term uptrend. But what’s critical here is the tight zone between the 50-day MA at 2013.64 and our minor support at 2009.00. This zone is a major support cluster, acting as a strong floor for now.

The game is about whether we hold above this cluster. If we do, it’s a green light for more upside, potentially eyeing that 2067.00 minor resistance. But if we dip below this cluster, watch out – we’re likely in for a sharp drop.

Right now, we’re closer to support than resistance, so the market’s walking a tightrope. It’s a cautious bull scenario, but with one eye always on that support cluster, ready for any shift.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.