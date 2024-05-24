Gold Mountain Expands Metal Exploration Ventures

Gold Mountain Limited (AU:GMN) has released an update.

Gold Mountain Limited has expanded its mineral exploration projects, focusing on a diverse portfolio of metals in Brazil and Papua New Guinea. The company, listed as GMN on the ASX, has issued new shares to sophisticated investors and under an ESOP to employees, as part of its ongoing financing strategies. With a particular emphasis on lithium, copper, rare earth elements, and gold, Gold Mountain is actively exploring several promising sites, including the highly prospective Wabag Project in PNG.

