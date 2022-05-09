Gold Miners (GDX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Gold Miners ETF (Symbol: GDX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.32, changing hands as low as $33.04 per share. Gold Miners shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDX's low point in its 52 week range is $28.83 per share, with $41.605 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.17.

