Gold Hydrogen Ltd. Achieves Breakthrough in Helium Purity Tests

October 25, 2024 — 02:28 am EDT

Gold Hydrogen Ltd. (AU:GHY) has released an update.

Gold Hydrogen Ltd. has achieved a breakthrough in its Stage 2 well testing by measuring hydrogen and helium concentrations at the surface, an international first for a non-petroleum system. Notably, the company recorded the highest helium purities ever sampled in Australia, with levels reaching up to 36.9%. These promising results, alongside the completion of the Ramsay 2D seismic program, position Gold Hydrogen as a potential leader in the emerging natural hydrogen and helium market.

