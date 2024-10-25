Gold Hydrogen Ltd. Achieves Breakthrough in Helium Purity Tests

Gold Hydrogen Ltd. (AU:GHY) has released an update.

Gold Hydrogen Ltd. has achieved a breakthrough in its Stage 2 well testing by measuring hydrogen and helium concentrations at the surface, an international first for a non-petroleum system. Notably, the company recorded the highest helium purities ever sampled in Australia, with levels reaching up to 36.9%. These promising results, alongside the completion of the Ramsay 2D seismic program, position Gold Hydrogen as a potential leader in the emerging natural hydrogen and helium market.

