Commodities

Gold Headed For Weekly Loss As Iran War Rages

March 06, 2026 — 04:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gold edged up on Friday but was on track for the first weekly decline in more than a month, pressured by a stronger U.S dollar and fading rate-cut prospects.

Spot gold edged up by 0.4 percent to $5,102.17 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.6 percent at $5,107.79.

The dollar declined today but was set for its steepest weekly gain in a year as the Iran war unleashed a fresh wave of uncertainty which markets typically dislike.

A cautious undertone prevailed in financial markets as the Middle East war unleashed by U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran swelled outwards to Cyprus, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Azerbaijan, raising concerns about the outlook for trade, prices and investment.

The U.S. military said it struck an Iranian vessel described as a "drone carrier." Iran said that new inventions are on the wary and it is ready for a long war.

The escalating West Asia conflict resulted in a sharp spike in oil and gasoline prices, threatening to set off convulsions in the world economy.

As rate cut expectations fade, investors now eye U.S. retail sales, jobs and wage data later in the day for further direction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.