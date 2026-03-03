Commodities

Gold Giving Back Ground After Initial Surge In Reaction To Middle East Conflict

March 03, 2026 — 01:51 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gold prices have moved sharply lower during trading on Tuesday, continuing to give back ground following the surge seen in reaction to the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran over the weekend.

After surging as much as 3.6 percent to a high of $5,434.10 an ounce in early morning trading on Monday, gold for April delivery pulled back well off its highest but still ended the day up by $63.70 or 1.2 percent at $5,311.60 an ounce.

However, the pullback has accelerated during today's session, with gold for April delivery plummeting $183.80 or 3.5 percent to $5,127.80 an ounce.

The steep drop by the price of gold comes as the value of U.S. dollar is seeing further upside following yesterday's surge, driving the U.S. dollar index up by 0.7 percent to its highest level in over a month.

The dollar has continued to rally as the conflict in the Middle East has contributed to a spike in the price of crude oil, leading to renewed concerns about inflation and the outlook for interest rates.

As the conflict entered its fourth day, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the war may last four to five weeks but could "go far longer than that."

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also offered few details about the duration of the operation against Iran but claimed it will not be "endless," framing the conflict as a "generational" chance to reshape the Middle East.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.