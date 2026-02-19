Markets
Gold Fields Limited Full Year Income Rises

February 19, 2026 — 12:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Gold Fields Limited (GFI) released a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.538 billion, or $3.94 per share. This compares with $1.234 billion, or $1.38 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 68.2% to $8.751 billion from $5.202 billion last year.

Gold Fields Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.538 Bln. vs. $1.234 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.94 vs. $1.38 last year. -Revenue: $8.751 Bln vs. $5.202 Bln last year.

RTTNews
