Gold Fields Divests Entire Stake In Galiano Gold For About C$151 Mln

September 23, 2025 — 09:04 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Gold Fields Limited (GFI, GFI.JO) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Marsh Holdings Inc. and Gold Fields Orogen Holding (BVI) Limited, have sold a total of 50.47 million common shares of Galiano Gold Inc., representing approximately 19.5% of Galiano's issued and outstanding shares. The shares were sold at a price of C$3.00 each, generating gross proceeds of approximately C$151.41 million for the selling shareholders.

Prior to the sale, Marsh held 21.97 million shares and GF Orogen held 28.50 million shares of Galiano Following completion of the sale, the Selling Shareholders no longer own or control any Galiano Shares.

