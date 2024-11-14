Gold Fields Boosts Production and Expands Canadian Operations

Gold Fields (GFI) has released an update.

Gold Fields Limited reported a 12% increase in gold production for Q3 2024, with a decrease in all-in costs, reflecting improved operational performance across its portfolio. The company also consolidated its ownership of the Windfall Project in Canada following the acquisition of Osisko Mining. Despite delays in approvals for a joint venture in Ghana, Gold Fields remains on track with its strategic goals, demonstrating a robust financial position with reduced net debt.

