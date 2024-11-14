News & Insights

Stocks

Gold Fields Boosts Production and Expands Canadian Operations

November 14, 2024 — 02:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gold Fields (GFI) has released an update.

Gold Fields Limited reported a 12% increase in gold production for Q3 2024, with a decrease in all-in costs, reflecting improved operational performance across its portfolio. The company also consolidated its ownership of the Windfall Project in Canada following the acquisition of Osisko Mining. Despite delays in approvals for a joint venture in Ghana, Gold Fields remains on track with its strategic goals, demonstrating a robust financial position with reduced net debt.

For further insights into GFI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GFI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.