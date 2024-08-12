Gold Fields Agrees To Acquire Osisko Mining In C$2.16 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK.TO) at a price of C$4.90 per Share, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately C$2.16 billion on a fully diluted basis.

The consideration represents an approximate 55% premium to the 20-day volume weighted average trading price per Share on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") for the period ending August 9, 2024, being the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Transaction.

Osisko's board unanimously recommended its shareholders vote in favour of the transaction.

It is anticipated that the transaction will be completed in the fourth-quarter 2024. Upon closing of the transaction, it is expected that the shares will be delisted from the TSX and that Osisko will cease to be a reporting issuer under applicable Canadian securities laws.

