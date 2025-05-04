Gold Fields To Acquire Gold Road Resources In A$3.7 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Gold Fields Limited (GFI) agreed to acquire Gold Road Resources Ltd (GOR.AX, ELKMF) for A$3.40 per share, valuing Gold Road's equity at about A$3.7 billion.

As per the terms of the agreement, Gold Road shareholders will receive a guaranteed cash payment of A$2.52 per share. Additionally, they will receive a variable cash amount based on the full value of their proportionate holding in Northern Star, determined by the date the Scheme becomes effective. If the Scheme had been effective on 2 May 2025, this variable component would have been valued at A$0.88 per share. The total cash consideration of A$3.40 per share, representing a 43 per cent premium to Gold Road's undisturbed closing share price on 21 March 2025.

Gold Road intends to declare a fully franked special dividend should the Scheme become effective. The dividend would equate to approximately A$0.35 per share.

The Gold Road Board has unanimously endorsed the Scheme, urging shareholders to vote in its favor. This recommendation stands unless a superior proposal emerges and is contingent on the independent expert's assessment—both in the initial Independent Expert's Report and in its ongoing evaluation—that the Scheme serves the best interests of Gold Road shareholders.

