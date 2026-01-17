Gold ETFs: GLD is the Largest, But GLDM Provides Cheaper Gold Exposure

Key Points

GLDM offers a much lower expense ratio than GLD, making it a more cost-effective choice for gold exposure

Both ETFs posted near-identical one-year returns and five-year drawdowns, tracking gold bullion closely

GLD commands far higher assets under management and remains the largest gold-backed ETF in the market

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT:GLD) and SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEMKT:GLDM) both track the price of gold bullion, but GLDM’s notably lower expense ratio and smaller fund size set it apart from the long-established, much larger GLD.

Both SPDR Gold Shares and SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust provide direct gold exposure for investors seeking to track the performance of the metal, minus fund expenses. This comparison looks at their differences in cost, scale, performance, and risk, to help clarify which may better fit a gold allocation.

Snapshot (Cost & Size)

Metric GLD GLDM Issuer SPDR SPDR Expense ratio 0.40% 0.10% 1-yr return (as of 2026-01-09) 67.0% 66.2% Beta 0.09 0.09 AUM $151.5 billion $26.4 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

GLDM stands out as the more affordable option, charging just 0.10% per year compared to GLD’s 0.40% expense ratio, which could appeal to cost-conscious investors. Yield is not a consideration here, as neither fund distributes dividends.

Performance & Risk Comparison

Metric GLD GLDM Max drawdown (5 y) -21.03% -20.92% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $2,396 $2,427

What's Inside

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust is designed for investors seeking a cost-effective, convenient way to invest in gold. The fund has been available for 7.5 years and is intended to track the price of gold bullion, despite being classified under the Real Estate sector in some listings. There are no reported quirks or special features, and top holdings information is not disclosed, but the portfolio structure closely mirrors gold’s price movements.

SPDR Gold Shares, the original gold ETF, also provides 100% exposure to basic materials, reflecting the price of physical gold. Top holdings are not detailed, but the fund’s large scale and deep liquidity make it a go-to choice for institutional investors or those trading in large volumes. Both funds avoid leverage, derivatives, or ESG overlays, keeping exposures pure and straightforward.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What This Means For Investors

There are some ETF comparisons that every investor should know about. I believe that to be the case when it comes to SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) and SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM). Here's why.

To start with, it's important to note that precious metals -- and gold in particular -- are often considered a wise addition to most portfolios. Gold, for example, has long been viewed as a central hedge against inflation -- a process characterized by rising prices and a corresponding reduction in the value of money itself. Therefore, it makes sense to own some gold, and financial advisors typically recommend between 5% to 10% allocation to the yellow metal.

So, for investors considering gold, what's the best way to do it? Obviously, someone could purchase physical gold bullion and keep it in a safe place. But, short of that, most investors are happy to simple own gold via through their broker. In that case, ETFs are the way to go. They offer exposure to the price of physical gold, without the hassle of storage and safe keeping. What's more, gold ETFs are liquid, meaning investors can easily convert shares into cash and vice-versa.

Turning to GLD and GLDM, investors should know that these ETFs have virtually identical performance results, dating back over the last five years. GLDM has slightly outperformed GLD, with a total return of 145.8% versus 142.5 for GLD. On a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) basis, GLDM has posted a 19.7% CAGR versus a 19.4% CAGR for GLD. In short, GLDM is a slightly better choice, thanks in large part to its cheaper expense ratio (0.10% vs. 0.40% for GLD). Granted, GLD is the larger ETF, with over $151 billion in assets under management, meaning that investors with concerns over liquidity may still favor GLD. However, with more than $26 billion in AUM itself, GLDM has ample liquidity -- meaning that gold investors who are cost-conscious should strongly consider GLDM over GLD.

Glossary

ETF: Exchange-traded fund that trades on stock exchanges and typically tracks an index or asset.

Expense ratio: Annual fund fee, expressed as a percentage of assets, deducted from returns to cover operating costs.

AUM: Assets under management; the total market value of all assets held by the fund.

Gold bullion: Physical gold in bars or ingots, valued primarily by weight and purity, not collectability.

Beta: Measure of an investment’s volatility relative to a benchmark index, often the S&P 500.

Max drawdown: The largest peak-to-trough decline in an investment’s value over a specific period.

Total return: Investment performance including price changes plus any income, assuming all payouts are reinvested.

Liquidity: How easily and quickly an asset or fund can be bought or sold without moving its price.

Leverage: Using borrowed money or derivatives to increase exposure, which can amplify gains and losses.

Derivatives: Financial contracts whose value is based on an underlying asset, index, or rate, such as futures or options.

ESG overlays: Environmental, social, and governance screens or rules applied to include or exclude certain investments.

Tracking: How closely a fund’s performance matches the performance of its target index or underlying asset.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 17, 2026.

Jake Lerch has positions in SPDR Gold Shares. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.