Commodities

Gold Edges Lower On Firmer Dollar

February 16, 2026 — 04:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gold prices were moving lower on Monday as the dollar strengthened ahead of a busy week of economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.

Spot gold dipped 0.7 percent to $5,008.34 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $5,026.51.

The dollar index was largely steady amid U.S. Presidents' Day and China's Lunar New Year holidays.

Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee noted on Friday during an interview with Yahoo Finance that interest rates could fall further, but future moves depend on more progress on services inflation.

He sees strong economic growth and a stable job market, and needs to see further progress on inflation falling to the Fed's 2 percent mandate before cutting interest rates.

Looking ahead, traders await U.S. industrial production data for January, preliminary Q4 GDP numbers, the minutes from the January FOMC meeting, purchasing manager index data for February and the Fed's preferred inflation gauge this week for additional cues on interest rates.

On the geopolitical front, the United States and Iran will hold a second round of talks over Tehran's nuclear program this week, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urging Trump to demand Iran dismantle its nuclear infrastructure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.