Gold and Silver Exploded—Now Copper May Be the Next Big Trade

The year 2025 will go down in financial history as the year the metals complex finally woke up. For investors watching the tickers, the moves have been nothing short of historic. A perfect storm of Federal Reserve rate cuts has weakened the dollar and lit a fuse under hard assets.

Gold has surged approximately 73% year-to-date, shattering ceilings to trade near $4,540 per ounce. Silver has performed even more aggressively, climbing more than 140% to trade above $70. These moves have generated life-changing wealth for early adopters, but they have also created anxiety among those on the sidelines.

The fear of missing out (FOMO) is palpable. New capital entering the market today faces a difficult psychological hurdle: Is it too late to buy at all-time highs? While precious metals may still have room to run based on monetary policy and geopolitical fears, the risk-to-reward ratio has undeniably shifted. However, scanning slightly further down the commodities list reveals a glaring divergence.

Copper, often called "Dr. Copper" for its ability to gauge the health of the global economy, is up roughly 38% this year. In a normal market, a 38% gain would be front-page news. But in the shadow of gold and silver’s parabolic runs, copper looks like a distinct value play. Trading around $5.77 per pound, copper has not yet experienced the catch-up rally that historically occurs in the second phase of a commodities supercycle. As 2026 approaches, market dynamics suggest the red metal is mathematically primed to close this valuation gap.

The AI Supply Shock: A New Driver for Demand

Historically, copper demand was tied to traditional, old-economy industries: homebuilding, manufacturing, and electrical infrastructure. If GDP growth slowed, copper prices dropped. That correlation is breaking down because a new, price-inelastic buyer has entered the market: Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The rapid buildout of AI infrastructure requires massive amounts of power and cooling systems, both of which are incredibly copper-intensive. A standard data center uses significant copper for cabling and power distribution, but the new generation of AI-specific centers requires exponentially more. Data from BloombergNEF indicates that copper demand specifically for data centers could reach 572,000 tonnes annually by 2028.

This surge in demand is colliding with a rigid, unresponsive supply chain. In the tech sector, software can be updated overnight. In the mining sector, reality moves much more slowly. It takes, on average, over 15 years to discover, obtain permits for, and build a new copper mine.

The Grade Problem: Existing mines are suffering from declining ore grades, meaning miners have to dig up more earth just to produce the same amount of metal.

Existing mines are suffering from declining ore grades, meaning miners have to dig up more earth just to produce the same amount of metal. The Pipeline: There are very few mega-projects scheduled to come online in the next 24 months.

Wood Mackenzie, a leading energy research consultancy, forecasts a refined copper deficit of 304,000 tonnes for 2025/2026. This is known as a structural deficit. The demand is real and immediate, but the new supply is years away. This imbalance creates a natural price floor. For investors, this means the driver of copper prices is no longer just whether the economy is growing; it is the physical inability of miners to dig metal out of the ground fast enough to meet the tech sector's needs.

Top Copper Stocks for 2026

Investors looking to capitalize on this supply-demand mismatch have several options. The key is to identify companies with strong fundamentals that can convert higher copper prices into free cash flow without taking on excessive risk.

Freeport-McMoRan: The Volume Leader

As North America’s premier copper producer, Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) offers direct leverage to the spot price of the metal.

The Grasberg Factor: Freeport operates the Grasberg district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits. This gold production acts as a natural hedge, effectively lowering the cost of producing copper.

Freeport operates the Grasberg district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits. This gold production acts as a natural hedge, effectively lowering the cost of producing copper. The Bull Case: Freeport is a volume story. Because their production costs are relatively fixed, every $0.10 increase in the price of copper expands their profit margins disproportionately.

Freeport is a volume story. Because their production costs are relatively fixed, every $0.10 increase in the price of copper expands their profit margins disproportionately. Valuation: Despite trading near $53 per share, many analysts view the stock as undervalued relative to its future cash flows. If copper prices sustain levels above $5.50 per pound, the company’s ability to generate cash is substantial.

Despite trading near $53 per share, many analysts view the stock as undervalued relative to its future cash flows. If copper prices sustain levels above $5.50 per pound, the company’s ability to generate cash is substantial. Financial Health: The company has spent the last two years aggressively reducing debt, positioning its balance sheet to handle market volatility while returning capital to shareholders.

Southern Copper: The Reserves & Income Play

For investors seeking stability and income alongside growth, Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) is a compelling alternative.

The Asset Base: Southern Copper holds the largest copper reserves in the industry. This long-term security means they do not have to spend as aggressively on risky exploration as their peers. They already own the metal; they just need to dig it up.

Southern Copper holds the largest copper reserves in the industry. This long-term security means they do not have to spend as aggressively on risky exploration as their peers. They already own the metal; they just need to dig it up. Income Strategy: The company has a strong track record of paying dividends, currently yielding between 2.1% and 2.4%. In an environment where interest rates are falling (due to the Fed's recent cuts), this yield becomes increasingly attractive. It effectively pays investors to wait while the structural deficit plays out.

Global X Copper Miners ETF: The Diversified Basket

Mining is an operationally complex business.

Strikes, weather events, political shifts in South America, or engineering failures can severely impact individual companies.

The Strategy: The Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: COPX) mitigates single-company risk by holding a basket of major global miners, including Canadian, Chilean, and American firms.

The Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: COPX) mitigates single-company risk by holding a basket of major global miners, including Canadian, Chilean, and American firms. The Benefit: This approach captures the broader industry trend, the rising price of copper, without exposing the portfolio to the operational risks of a single mine failure. It is the sleep-well-at-night option for copper bulls.

The 2026 Outlook: Preparing for the Next Leg Up

As the calendar turns to 2026, the distinction between the metals becomes clear. Gold serves a vital role in preserving wealth and providing insurance against monetary instability. Copper, however, offers a vehicle for aggressive growth. The combination of the green energy transition and the unexpected AI boom has created a demand shock that the mining industry is currently ill-equipped to satisfy.

The current valuation gap between the soaring precious metals and the steady industrial metals is unlikely to last. With global inventories at critical lows and the projected deficit widening, the path of least resistance for copper prices appears to be higher. For the measured investor, rotating a portion of profits from the high-flying gold trade into the sleeping giant of copper offers a logical strategy to capture the next phase of the supercycle.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.