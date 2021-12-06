GOL Nov. Load Factor Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL), Brazil's domestic airline, reported preliminary air traffic figures for the month of November 2021. Load factor was down 2.3 percentage points to 82.1% from 84.4%, a year ago. Total demand, measured in RPK, increased by 17.1%. Total supply, measured in ASK, increased 20.4%.

For the month of November, total seats increased 26.5% and the number of departures increased by 28.7%.

GOL's domestic load factor was 82.4%, down 2.0 percentage points. Domestic supply increased 17.6% and demand increased by 14.8%.

