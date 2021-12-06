Markets
GOL

GOL Nov. Load Factor Declines - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL), Brazil's domestic airline, reported preliminary air traffic figures for the month of November 2021. Load factor was down 2.3 percentage points to 82.1% from 84.4%, a year ago. Total demand, measured in RPK, increased by 17.1%. Total supply, measured in ASK, increased 20.4%.

For the month of November, total seats increased 26.5% and the number of departures increased by 28.7%.

GOL's domestic load factor was 82.4%, down 2.0 percentage points. Domestic supply increased 17.6% and demand increased by 14.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular