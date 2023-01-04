Gol Linhas (GOL) Expects Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q4

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.GOL has provided its expectations for the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, Gol Linhas anticipates the EBITDA margin to be approximately 20%, while it expects the EBIT margin to be 11%. GOL estimates the average fuel price per liter to be R$ 6.05.

The company anticipates a loss per share of $1.20 for the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at a loss of 2 cents per share. The unfavorable forecast is mainly due to high fuel costs. Fuel unit costs are anticipated to grow almost 42% year over year, backed by a 45% increase in the average jet fuel price, partially offset by a reduction of nearly 2% in fuel consumption per flight hour due to the higher number of 737-MAXs in the fleet.

Passenger unit revenues for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase almost 20% year over year on the back of a continued recovery in leisure travel demand and a rise in international travel. Total unit revenues are anticipated to increase nearly 23% year over year.

Non-fuel unit costs are anticipated to decrease nearly 12% year over year, owing to an increase in available seat kilometers and productivity (aircraft utilization and operating efficiency).

The upbeat travel demand should boost revenues for this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) carrier. Notably, shares of Gol Linhas have lost 38% over the past three months against 4.3% growth of the industry it belongs to.



Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector are United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL ) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. ( TNK ), each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

UAL has an expected earnings growth rate of 197.43% for the current year. UAL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.78%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UAL’s current-year earnings has improved 6.4% over the past 90 days. Shares of UAL have gained 6.7% over the past three months.

Teekay Tankers has an expected earnings growth rate of 143.11% for the current year. TNK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.23%, on average. Teekay Tankers has a long-term expected growth rate of 3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNK’s current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the past 90 days. Shares of TNK have soared 14.4% over the past three months.

