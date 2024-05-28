GOL Airlines Outlines 5-Year Restructuring Plan

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLLQ) has released an update.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., a leading Brazilian airline, has announced a significant step in its financial restructuring with the unveiling of a new 5-Year Financial Plan aimed at guiding its post-Chapter 11 future. The plan includes returning to pre-pandemic levels of domestic capacity by 2026, expanding its fleet to 169 aircraft by 2029, and launching a R$ 1 billion annual profit improvement program to boost EBITDA margins. Additionally, the airline is preparing for an equity raise of US$ 1.5 billion to repay existing financing and strengthen its balance sheet, forecasting improved liquidity and a reduction in net leverage ratio over the next few years.

