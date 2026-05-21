Gogoro Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) executives said the company began 2026 with improved margins, positive operating cash flow and continued growth in its battery-swapping subscriber base, while outlining plans for new scooter launches, network upgrades and a Vietnam pilot.

On the company’s first-quarterearnings call Chief Executive Officer Henry Chiang said Q1 “sets a strong tone to kick off the year,” citing higher scooter volume, continued growth in energy network revenue and expanding subscriber counts. Chief Financial Officer Bruce Aitken said Gogoro’s results reflected “disciplined execution” as the company managed costs and working capital during a transition in its hardware mix.

Margins Improve as Battery Upgrade Program Ends

Gogoro reported first-quarter revenue of $62.9 million, down 1.1% from a year earlier. Aitken said the decline reflected a “deliberate strategic transition” in hardware, offset by growth in recurring services.

Battery swapping revenue rose 6.2% to $36.6 million, and the company said it now serves 670,000 subscribers, up 4% year over year. Hardware and other revenue fell 9.8% to $26.3 million, primarily due to a shift toward entry-level models that lowered average selling prices, along with softer component and sharing revenue.

Gross margin improved sharply. Aitken said IFRS gross margin expanded to 20.4% from 4.9% in the year-earlier quarter, closely aligned with non-IFRS gross margin of 20.5%. He attributed the improvement mainly to the completion of the company’s voluntary battery upgrade program in late 2025, which reduced costs by $8.3 million year over year. He also cited favorable production absorption from higher volumes and lower battery depreciation.

Chiang described the convergence of IFRS and non-IFRS gross margins around the 20% level as “a major structural milestone.” In response to a question on whether the margin improvement is sustainable, Aitken said the company is not providing specific margin guidance for 2026, but added that Gogoro believes it can “continue to perform in this range going forward.”

Loss Narrows and Operating Cash Flow Turns Positive

Gogoro’s net loss narrowed to $7.9 million in the quarter, improving by $10.7 million from the prior year. Aitken said the improvement was driven by a $9.7 million increase in gross profit and a $2.5 million decline in operating expenses, reflecting overseas organizational restructuring and disciplined timing of sales and marketing spending. Those gains were partly offset by a $1.7 million non-cash unfavorable fair value adjustment on financial liabilities.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $16.3 million, up $2 million from a year earlier. Aitken said the gain reflected a $600,000 expansion in core gross profit, a $1 million reduction in cash operating expenses and a $300,000 improvement in non-operating items.

The company generated $3.1 million in positive operating cash flow during the first quarter, compared with an $8.9 million outflow in the same period last year. Aitken said the improvement reflected tighter working capital management, inventory discipline and structural cost reductions.

Gogoro ended the quarter with $77.3 million in cash. Aitken said the company also secured a $16.7 million equity injection from its largest shareholder, Gold Sino, representing the first tranche of a committed $80 million funding facility.

Taiwan Market Rebounds, Gogoro Gains Electric Share

Aitken said Taiwan’s overall two-wheeler market grew 7.9% year over year in the first quarter to 173,700 registered units. The electric segment grew 18.2% to 8,957 units.

Gogoro scooter sales rose 32.8% to 6,216 units, giving the company a 69.4% share of Taiwan’s electric two-wheeler market, according to Aitken. Including partner sales in Gogoro’s Powered by Gogoro Network, consolidated sales were 7,219 units, representing an 80.6% share of Taiwan’s electric two-wheeler market. Aitken said partner sales increased 80.7%.

Chiang said the company’s Ezzy 500 Disney collaboration generated more than 1,000 orders in its first month and helped drive volume across the Ezzy 500 family. He said the product attracted a younger 26-to-35 demographic into Gogoro’s network ecosystem, though it also caused “an expected slight ASP dilution” in the quarter. Gogoro expects the primary revenue impact from those orders to appear in the second quarter as deliveries are fulfilled.

The company plans to launch an all-new premium vehicle in June, which Chiang said is tailored for female riders and intended to capture mid- to high-end demand, support average selling prices and strengthen the brand’s position among female riders.

Network Upgrades and Vietnam Pilot Highlight Expansion Plans

Chiang said Gogoro began retiring its first-generation batteries in Q1 and is staging next-generation battery technology. The company also introduced GoStation Q, a smaller swapping station that runs on standard 220-volt power, offers faster charging and has a footprint one-third the size of existing stations.

Chiang said the smaller footprint reduces installation time and enables Gogoro to add network density more precisely. He also called GoStation Q a key part of the company’s overseas expansion plans, particularly in Vietnam. Gogoro has allocated approximately $30 million in capital expenditures this year for targeted network upgrades.

Executives framed Vietnam as a major opportunity. Chiang said the country’s two-wheeler market grew 8.3% to about 730,000 units in Q1, with electric vehicles driving growth. He said local electric brands are reporting double- to triple-digit year-over-year volume growth and that local leaders sold more than 400,000 electric two-wheelers last year.

Chiang said infrastructure demand is rising as EV adoption grows, noting that municipalities including Ho Chi Minh City are mandating large-scale deployments of battery-swapping stations. He said Gogoro’s Vietnam pilot is expected in the second quarter.

Full-Year Outlook Maintained

Gogoro maintained its full-year 2026 revenue outlook of $285 million to $305 million. Aitken said Taiwan is expected to continue driving about 95% of sales.

The company also reiterated its profitability targets. Aitken said Gogoro expects its battery-swapping network business to achieve non-IFRS profitability in 2026, while the hardware business continues to target non-IFRS profitability in 2028.

In closing remarks, Chiang said Gogoro remains “cautiously optimistic” about the quarter ahead and will carry its operational discipline into Q2.

About Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR)

Gogoro Inc is a Taiwan-based technology company specializing in electric two-wheeler vehicles and battery-swapping infrastructure. Founded in 2011 by Horace Luke and Matt Taylor, the company pioneered the concept of a large-scale, on-demand battery-as-a-service (BaaS) network. Its flagship offering, the Gogoro Smartscooter, integrates a lightweight, high-performance electric drivetrain with a modular battery pack designed to be exchanged at convenient swap stations.

The core of Gogoro's business is the Gogoro Energy Network, a proprietary system of battery-swapping stations that allows riders to quickly exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.