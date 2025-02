Gogo Business Aviation and Airbus Finalize Memorandum of Understanding to Enhance Connectivity Solutions for ACJ Operators

Gogo Business Aviation and Airbus signed a MoU to enhance cabin connectivity for Airbus ACJ operators using advanced broadband technology.

Gogo Business Aviation and Satcom Direct have finalized a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbus to enhance connectivity solutions for Airbus Corporate Jet (ACJ) operators. The partnership aims to provide high-speed, low-latency broadband internet using Gogo’s Air-to-Ground, FlightDeck Freedom, and Galileo satellite solutions. Under this agreement, retrofit options for various Airbus ACJ models will be available, including advanced communication terminals and additional services like cybersecurity and customer support. Powered by Eutelsat OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit constellation, the new technology will enable seamless connectivity and a range of applications for passengers and crew. This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to delivering reliable and innovative connectivity solutions in the business aviation sector.

The finalization of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus positions Gogo Business Aviation to enhance its market presence in the aviation connectivity sector.

The integration of Gogo's high-speed, low-latency connectivity solutions into Airbus ACJ offerings represents a significant expansion of Gogo's product portfolio and potential customer base.

This collaboration is supported by advanced Eutelsat OneWeb LEO technology, further solidifying Gogo's reputation as a provider of cutting-edge connectivity solutions.

The partnership will enable Airbus ACJ operators to access a wide range of high-demand services, improving the overall customer experience and potentially leading to increased sales of connectivity solutions.

The press release relies heavily on forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty in the company's future performance and raising concerns about potential risks and market conditions.

Gogo's collaboration with Airbus for the connectivity solutions depends on the successful certification of terminal integration and generation of required Supplemental Type Certificates, which poses a risk of delays or complications in implementation.

The statement that "we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct" highlights a lack of confidence in achieving projected outcomes, potentially undermining investor trust.

What is the Memorandum of Understanding between Gogo and Airbus?

The MoU aims to leverage Gogo's connectivity solutions for Airbus ACJ operators, enhancing broadband internet capabilities.

What benefits will Airbus ACJ operators gain from this partnership?

Operators will access low-latency, high-speed broadband, along with 24/7 customer support and enhanced inflight services.

What technologies are included in the Gogo solutions for Airbus?

The Gogo solutions include Air-to-Ground (ATG), Gogo Galileo HDX, and FDX terminals compatible with all Airbus ACJ types.

How will Gogo's connectivity improve the passenger experience?

Passengers can enjoy uninterrupted services like voice, video conferencing, streaming, and internet access throughout their flight.

What role does Eutelsat OneWeb play in this partnership?

Eutelsat OneWeb provides the LEO satellite network necessary for delivering enterprise-grade aviation connectivity solutions.

$GOGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $GOGO stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Broomfield, CO., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Gogo Business Aviation







(NASDAQ: GOGO) |







Satcom Direct







today announced the finalizing of a multifaceted Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus. The MoU confirms the two organizations’ aim to leverage the full potential of the Gogo Air-to-Ground (ATG), FlightDeck Freedom, and Gogo Galileo satellite connectivity solutions to deliver low-latency, high-speed broadband internet to Airbus ACJ operators.







The joint commitment, once firmed up, will allow Airbus’ ACJ Connect Link customers to benefit from ATG and Gogo Galileo Half Duplex (HDX) and Full Duplex (FDX) terminals provided as retrofit options on all Airbus ACJ types. In addition, it will include the full suite of Gogo|SD added value services, including cybersecurity services, crew training and 24/7/365 customer support.





Powered by the Eutelsat OneWeb Low Earth Orbit, LEO constellation, which is the only LEO network delivering enterprise-grade aviation solutions, Gogo will supply Airbus ACJ operators with its next-gen phased array antennas to integrate into Airbus’ ACJ Connect Link solution. With a small form factor and fewer components, minimal downtime is required to equip the airframe, enabling rapid access to high-speed cabin connectivity, flight deck services and inflight entertainment.





Chadi Saade, President of Airbus Corporate Jets, said, “We are very pleased to enter into this MoU agreement with Gogo, especially as we aim to offer our Airbus ACJ operators and business leaders the highest standard connectivity solutions and customer support. This will allow them to be in the right place at the right time, connected and ready to act. Moreover, we are confident that Gogo presents a compelling solution with its cutting-edge technology, backed by a global customer support team of industry experts.”





Airbus will collaborate with its qualified partners to certify the terminal integration and generate the required Supplemental Type Certificates for the HDX, FDX, and ATG equipment installations. Once the solution is approved and following the firm contract signature, Airbus will lead the marketing and sales activities to ensure that ACJ operators can optimize the suite of connectivity solutions.





The Gogo Galileo solution will enrich Airbus' ACJ Connect Link offering so that operators, passengers, and crew will be able to enjoy a plethora of uninterrupted applications, including voice, internet, email services, video conferencing, gaming, and live movie and TV streaming from boarding to deplaning globally.





“With the Gogo Galileo solution, Airbus ACJ operators have immediate access to global, low latency broadband service to support full connectivity capability and redundancy. Passengers will be able to emulate their digital life on the ground in the air,” says Chris Moore, CEO of Gogo. “As these aircraft frequently travel the globe, the operators need to know they can deliver reliable, consistent connectivity at all times, and we are committed to ensuring that we deliver best-in-class connectivity to Airbus ACJ customers. This is a major milestone in the Gogo connectivity journey, and we’re proud to work with Airbus to elevate and enrich its connectivity offering,” concludes Moore.







Gogo|Satcom Direct and Airbus to develop end-to-end cabin connectivity experiences Airbus Corporate Jet operators





About Gogo|Satcom Direct







The strategic transaction between Gogo Business Aviation and Satcom Direct created the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Uniting two industry-leading brands in December 2024 has created an industry-leading product portfolio that offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large and heavy jets and beyond.





As a combined organization, Gogo|Satcom Direct uniquely incorporates broadband connectivity services via its Air-to-Ground network, together with satellite constellations, to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in-person customer support team.





The merging of the two companies heralds a new era for inflight connectivity, setting new standards for reliability, security, and innovation. Gogo|Satcom Direct makes it easier for customers to stay connected beyond all expectations.







- Gogo|Satcom Direct





Jane Stanbury – Arena Group







Jane@arenagroupassociates.com







+1 438 998 1668





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.





Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, our ability to effectively evaluate and pursue strategic opportunities.





Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 28, 2024, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 7, 2024, August 7, 2024, and November 5, 2024.





Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







