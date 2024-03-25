GOGO Advances 5G Testing With Virtual Flight Simulations

Gogo GOGO announced the commencement of virtual flight simulation testing for its 5G software and expects to launch Gogo 5G later this year.

The testing uses an advanced virtual flight simulator, which was developed by the radio frequency engineering team. Gogo is simulating the radio channel in an airborne environment to evaluate the Gogo 5G software with more than 90% confidence.

The solution helps to develop the software faster before flight testing starts and enables end-to-end 5G system testing ahead of schedule. Gogo will leverage proprietary data and flight information to asses radio frequency performance considering various factors like the doppler effect, flight paths and beam-forming technology. These factors are crucial for optimizing 5G service and onboard connectivity.

The company further added that upon the completion of lab testing, Gogo will proceed with flight testing using its Challenger 300 testbed and the existing Gogo 5G network.

Per a report from Markets and Markets, the global 5G services market size was valued at $84.31 billion in 2023 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 59.4% from 2023 to 2030. The industry is likely to benefit from the increasing adoption of virtual reality and augmented reality, added the report.

Gogo 5G is anticipated to surpass any rival geosynchronous satellite or air-to-ground option, with peak speeds in the 75–80 Mbps range and an average speed of about 25 Mbps. Gogo 5G is designed to fulfill the growing demand for data-intensive services and applications. It is intended to deliver high throughput with very low latency for multiple users.

In February, Gogo and NetJets achieved an agreement that enabled NetJets to update its U.S. aircraft to Gogo AVANCE L5, Gogo 5G, and Gogo Galileo.

Gogo Business Aviation's 5G program continues to gain momentum.

In December, the company received Supplemental Type Certification and Parts Manufacturer Approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Recent Quarterly Performance of Peers

Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM reported soft fourth-quarter 2023 results, with the top and bottom lines missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Non-GAAP net loss was $26.4 million or a loss of 95 cents per share against a net income of $10.3 million or 38 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Quarterly net sales more than halved to $40.2 million from $84.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenue growth was affected by a low order volume in the Enterprise business as distributors primarily focused on lowering their channel inventories.

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with the top line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the bottom line missing the same. Net income in the fourth quarter was $2,014 million or $1.67 per share, up from $1,477 million or $1.18 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales during the quarter stood at $20,478 million, up from $20,273 million in the year-ago quarter. Despite declining equipment sales, solid growth in service revenues supported the top-line growth. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19,692 million.

United States Cellular Corporation USM reported strong fourth-quarter 2023 results, with both the bottom and top lines surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net income in the quarter was $15 million or 16 cents per share against a loss of $28 million or a loss of 33 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

The company generated $1 billion in operating revenues compared with $1.04 billion in the prior-year quarter. Net sales were negatively impacted by a decline in postpaid and prepaid retail connections. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $30 million.

