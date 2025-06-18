Gogo Achieves Milestone with Successful First End-to-End Call Using Next-Generation 5G Technology

Gogo announces the successful completion of its first 5G end-to-end call, advancing air-to-ground connectivity for business aviation.

Quiver AI Summary

Gogo has announced a significant milestone in its pursuit of next-generation 5G air-to-ground connectivity by successfully completing the first end-to-end call using its new 5G technology. The call, conducted on June 16, 2025, confirms that Gogo's 5G chip is operational and ready for further integration processes. This advancement follows the delivery of the 5G chipset from GCT Semiconductor to Gogo's partner, Airspan, which has facilitated the necessary hardware and software setup for the call. With more than 300 aircraft pre-provisioned for Gogo 5G connectivity, the company aims to enhance high-speed broadband services, including video conferencing and streaming, for business aviation users across North America by year-end. Gogo's ongoing investment in a network of 5G towers and related technology demonstrates its commitment to delivering robust in-flight connectivity solutions.

Potential Positives

Gogo has achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing the first end-to-end call using its next-generation 5G technology, confirming the functionality of its Gogo 5G chip.

The company is progressing toward delivering 5G air-to-ground connectivity to North American operators, which can enhance the in-flight experience for business aviation users.

Over 300 aircraft are pre-provisioned for Gogo 5G connectivity, indicating strong demand and readiness in the market for the new technology.

Gogo has made substantial investments in infrastructure, including a network of 170 5G towers, which positions the company favorably for future growth in in-flight connectivity solutions.

Potential Negatives

Despite the successful completion of the 5G call, the press release does not mention any specific timeline for when customers will actually receive the 5G service, which could raise concerns about delayed implementation.

The press release acknowledges past setbacks in Gogo's commitment to 5G connectivity, suggesting potential issues or challenges in achieving their goals.

There is no mention of how Gogo plans to address competition in the rapidly evolving 5G market, which could indicate vulnerability to rival offerings.

FAQ

What recent milestone did Gogo achieve with its 5G technology?

Gogo confirmed it successfully completed its first end-to-end call using next-generation 5G technology on June 16, 2025.

How does Gogo's 5G technology benefit business aviation users?

The Gogo 5G ATG system provides high-speed broadband connectivity for smoother video conferencing and streaming across multiple devices.

What partnership is crucial for Gogo's 5G integration?

Gogo partnered with GCT Semiconductor and Airspan to develop and integrate the 5G chip technology successfully.

When can customers expect to access Gogo 5G connectivity?

Gogo aims to deliver 5G connectivity to customers by the end of 2025, following final integration and testing.

How many aircraft are pre-provisioned for Gogo 5G?

More than 300 aircraft are pre-provisioned for Gogo 5G connectivity, ready for installation within the CONUS region.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

Full Release



Broomfield, CO., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Broomfield, CO./ June 18, 2025 –







Gogo







(NASDAQ: GOGO) confirms today that GCT Semiconductor has successfully completed the very first end-to-end call using its next-generation 5G technology. The call, which took place on June 16, 2025, confirms the Gogo 5G chip is fully functional and ready to move through the final phases of integration. The technology milestone represents a critical stage in Gogo’s journey towards delivering 5G air-to-ground (ATG) connectivity to North American operators.







GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE: GCTS) delivered the new 5G chipset to Airspan, a provider of network deployment solutions and Gogo’s 5G partner, in May. The successful integration of the microchip, which is smaller than a thumbnail, into hardware and software allowed Airspan to configure and support the end-to-end call. The connection, set-up in the lab, confirms the 5G technology is ready to transition to the next phase of integration testing and performance optimization.





With the final trials and documentation completed, Gogo will be ready to ship the 5G solution to its MRO network for installation. Along with a more resilient connection, the Gogo 5G ATG system, which has been designed specifically for business aviation users, will provide customers with high-speed broadband for smoother video conferencing, streaming, and other activities across multiple devices, than has been possible before.





This latest development builds on the significant strides Gogo has already made in its 5G test effort, which includes receiving formal approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to produce and manufacture the AVANCE LX5 Line Replaceable Unit (LRU), which with a smaller form factor and single box option enables streamlined installation. Gogo has also invested in a network of 170 5G towers covering the U.S. and parts of Canada, the installation of a new ‘5G core’ at its data center, the development of a new 5G aircraft antenna, as well as the 5G-optimized AVANCE LX5 line replaceable units, LRUs.





“Gogo’s commitment to delivering 5G connectivity has been consistent, even when there have been setbacks, so the successful validation of the chip represents a major achievement for us and our dedicated partners at GCT and Airspan,” says Chris Moore, Gogo CEO. “Our North American tower network is 5G-ready, the antennas are prepared for shipping, and the technology is in place to enable connection across North America through the AVANCE LX5 LRUs. We’re excited to be moving closer to our goal of delivering 5G connectivity to customers by the end of the year and are confident that customers will enjoy the upgraded experience. This is certainly a defining moment for business aviation connectivity.”





More than 300 aircraft are pre-provisioned for Gogo 5G connectivity. Customers operating within the CONUS region and seeking reliable, high-speed connectivity can expect that installing the Gogo 5G system will take approximately two weeks, while an aircraft with an AVANCE LX5 LRU can be equipped in a shorter time frame.







Photo Caption:





5G end-to-end connection marks a significant step towards delivery of next-generation air-to-ground connectivity.







__________________________________________________________________________







About Gogo







Gogo is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Its industry-leading product portfolio offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large, heavy jets, and beyond.





The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates Air-to-Ground technology with high-speed satellite networks to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in-person customer support team.





Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security and innovation, and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected beyond all expectations.







