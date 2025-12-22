Gofore Acquires Germany's Esentri To Expand DACH Footprint

(RTTNews) - Finnish consultancy company Gofore Monday said it has agreed to acquire German IT consulting firm Esentri AG in a deal valued at about €10 million.

Under the agreement, Gofore will acquire 100% of Esentri's shares, with the transaction expected to close by January 2, 2026. Esentri employs around 110 consultants and serves clients across Germany, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, with a focus on finance and insurance, manufacturing and public-sector organizations.

Gofore said the acquisition supports its strategy of expanding in selected customer segments through acquisitions and marks a key step in building scale in the DACH region. Following the deal, Gofore's operations in German-speaking Europe are expected to grow to more than 200 experts and roughly €25 million in net sales, giving the company a presence in all German-speaking countries in Europe.

The transaction also expands Gofore's offerings in management consulting, cloud services, and data and artificial intelligence, areas where demand is increasing, the company said. Esentri's client base includes financial services firms, industrial manufacturers, public-sector bodies and transportation companies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.