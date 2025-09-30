Goeasy Names Felix Wu Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) Tuesday announced that Felix Wu has been appointed as the Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with immediate effect.

On September 16, CFO Hal Khouri announced his departure from the company following the completion of third quarter reporting in November 2025.

Wu most recently served as CFO for KOHO, a leading Canadian fintech, where he strengthened the finance, risk, and compliance functions while overseeing debt and equity activities that helped guide the company through a period of significant revenue growth.

"We are pleased to welcome Felix as Interim Chief Financial Officer," said Dan Rees, Chief Executive Officer of goeasy. "Felix is known to several of us on the executive team and, together with the Board of Directors, we are confident that his extensive experience and proven leadership capability will solidify a smooth and effective CFO transition. The management team and Hal Khouri will work closely with Felix to underpin goeasy's progress, concurrent with the search process for our next Chief Financial Officer."

Wu's engagement at the company will include his oversight of year-end reporting and the first quarter of 2026, ensuring a seamless transition of responsibilities and continuity until a new CFO is appointed.

