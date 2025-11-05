Goeasy Ltd. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) released earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at C$33.09 million, or C$1.98 per share. This compares with C$84.94 million, or C$4.88 per share, last year.

Excluding items, goeasy Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$68.93 million or C$4.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$4.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.9% to C$440.22 million from C$383.20 million last year.

goeasy Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$33.09 Mln. vs. C$84.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.98 vs. C$4.88 last year. -Revenue: C$440.22 Mln vs. C$383.20 Mln last year.

