GoDaddy Unveils All-in-one Connected Commerce Platform In Canada

(RTTNews) - GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) announced Tuesday that its all-in-one connected commerce platform has been expanded into Canada. Small businesses in the country can now accept payments online and in-person and save over 15 percent on card processing with GoDaddy Payments.

The complete Commerce platform offers entrepreneurs and small businesses the opportunity to sell online and in-person, get paid quickly and securely, and manage sales all in one place.

The GoDaddy Smart Terminal is currently available in Canada at GoDaddy.ca for a promotional price of C$399 or C$599 regular price. Each purchase during the limited-time offer comes with a charging dock and free three-day expedited shipping.

According to the firm, its commerce platform offers the lowest transaction fees in the industry in Canada, compared to other providers Square, Stripe, and Shopify for Canadian ecommerce, in-person, and keyed-in transactions.

Young Lee, Canada market lead at GoDaddy, said, "GoDaddy's connected commerce solution offers Canadian small businesses a powerful, yet easy-to-use, commerce platform and tools that are affordably priced. Canadian small business owners are stretched thinner than ever with today's rising operating costs, with GoDaddy small businesses across North America can now keep more of what they make with our industry-lowest rates."

