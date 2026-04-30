GoDaddy Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) announced a profit for first quarter of $214.6 million

The company's bottom line totaled $214.6 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $219.5 million, or $1.51 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $1.266 billion from $1.194 billion last year.

GoDaddy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $214.6 Mln. vs. $219.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.60 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue: $1.266 Bln vs. $1.194 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.285 B To $ 1.305 B Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.195 B To $ 5.275 B

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