GoDaddy (GDDY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $176.86, changing hands as low as $171.01 per share. GoDaddy Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDDY's low point in its 52 week range is $122.04 per share, with $216 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $175.81. The GDDY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

