GoDaddy Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $24.3 billion, GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) is a leading provider of domain name registration and web hosting services based in Tempe, Arizona. It primarily caters to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals seeking to establish an online presence.

GoDaddy is set to unveil its first-quarter results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1. Ahead of the event, analysts expect GoDaddy to report a non-GAAP profit of $1.41 per share, up 30.6% from $1.08 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s bottom-line projections in three of the past four quarters, while missing in the previous quarter.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For the current year, analysts expect GoDaddy to deliver an adjusted EPS of $6.59, up 35.9% from $4.85 in fiscal 2024.

GDDY stock has soared 37.5% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 3.8% surge and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 2.4% fall during the same time frame.

Following the release of its Q4 results on Feb. 13, GoDaddy’s stock tumbled 14.3% as earnings of $1.42 fell short of Wall Street estimates. Despite the miss, the company delivered strong revenue growth, driven largely by a surge in its applications and commerce segment, with total revenue climbing 8.4% year-over-year to $1.2 billion, exceeding analyst expectations by 1.4

The consensus opinion on GDDY stock is moderately bullish, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Out of the 18 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend “Strong Buy,” one advises “Moderate Buy,” and eight suggest a “Hold” rating. Its mean price target of $221 represents a 33.8% upside potential from current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.