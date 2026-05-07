God Bless America Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for YALL

In trading on Thursday, shares of the God Bless America ETF (Symbol: YALL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.72, changing hands as low as $43.67 per share. God Bless America shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YALL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, YALL's low point in its 52 week range is $38.47 per share, with $45.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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