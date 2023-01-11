GNL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.58, changing hands as high as $13.87 per share. Global Net Lease Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GNL's low point in its 52 week range is $9.82 per share, with $16.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.76.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.