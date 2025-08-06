Is GM's Super Cruise Keeping it Competitive in the Auto Tech Race?

U.S. legacy automaker General Motors GM is solidifying its position in the driver-assistance game with its hands-free Super Cruise technology. Launched in 2017, Super Cruise was the first true hands-free driving system for highways in the industry.

It works on pre-mapped, divided roads using a combination of cameras, sensors, GPS and LiDAR-based maps to keep the car centered, manage speed and maintain a safe distance. While it lets one drive hands-free, it’s not fully autonomous, requiring the driver to stay alert.

Today, Super Cruise is available in 23 GM models, including the Cadillac LYRIQ, Escalade, GMC Hummer EV and Sierra. That reach is growing fast. Nearly 70% of new Cadillacs now ship with Super Cruise, and GM expects to have more than 600,000 customers using it by year-end.

Financially, this bet is paying off. GM has already booked $4 billion in deferred revenues from software platforms like Super Cruise and OnStar. The company forecasts over $200 million in Super Cruise revenues for 2025, with expectations of more than double in 2026. A solid double-digit growth rate is projected through the end of the decade.

While Super Cruise is still a small part of GM’s overall business, its expansion reflects the company’s effort to keep pace in an industry where advanced software and hands-free driving capabilities are fast becoming the norm.

The Hands-Free Showdown Heats Up

China’s NIO Inc. NIO is racing ahead with its NOP+ driver-assist system. NIO’s technology enables point-to-point driving on highways and city roads in China, powered by lidar and smart chips. With NOP+ rolling out across its growing fleet, NIO is positioning itself as a serious challenger in the hands-free battle—especially in global EV markets where it is looking to expand.

NIO’s close peer XPeng Inc. XPEV is betting big on its advanced XNGP system. Already active in multiple Chinese cities, XPeng’s hands-free tech handles highway and urban driving, traffic signals, and complex turns. What makes XPeng stand out is its push for map-free driving, a key step toward scalable autonomy. XPEV is clearly aiming to leapfrog legacy automakers.

The Zacks Rundown on General Motors

Shares of General Motors have increased around 30% over the past year compared with the industry’s gain of 18%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, GM trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, way above the industry average. It carries a Value Score of A.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for General Motors’ earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

GM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.