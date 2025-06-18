GMS Stock Rises 12% Despite Lower Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - GMS Inc. (GMS) is trading at $82.07, up 12.06 percent, or $8.83 on Wednesday, following the release of its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2025 results. The company posted net income of $26.1 million, down from $56.4 million a year earlier. Net sales for the quarter came in at $1.33 billion, compared to $1.41 billion in the prior-year period.

The stock opened at $75.43 and has traded between $75.43 and $83.39 today on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume stands at 905,463 shares, above the average of 422,210. The 52-week range is $56.58 to $89.05.

