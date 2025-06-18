$GMS stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GMS stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $65,820,529 of trading volume.

$GMS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GMS:

$GMS insiders have traded $GMS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THERON I GILLIAM sold 12,474 shares for an estimated $916,340

JOHN C JR TURNER (President and CEO) purchased 3,650 shares for an estimated $255,500

$GMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $GMS stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GMS Government Contracts

We have seen $13,044,316 of award payments to $GMS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$GMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GMS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Manthey from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $93.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Keith Hughes from Truist Financial set a target price of $80.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $80.0 on 03/07/2025

