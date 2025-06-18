Stocks
GMS

$GMS stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 18, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$GMS stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $65,820,529 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $GMS:

$GMS Insider Trading Activity

$GMS insiders have traded $GMS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THERON I GILLIAM sold 12,474 shares for an estimated $916,340
  • JOHN C JR TURNER (President and CEO) purchased 3,650 shares for an estimated $255,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $GMS stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GMS Government Contracts

We have seen $13,044,316 of award payments to $GMS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$GMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GMS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • David Manthey from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $93.0 on 06/17/2025
  • Keith Hughes from Truist Financial set a target price of $80.0 on 06/17/2025
  • An analyst from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 03/07/2025
  • An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 03/07/2025
  • An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $80.0 on 03/07/2025

You can track data on $GMS on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

GMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.