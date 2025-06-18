$GMS stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GMS stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $65,820,529 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GMS:
$GMS Insider Trading Activity
$GMS insiders have traded $GMS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THERON I GILLIAM sold 12,474 shares for an estimated $916,340
- JOHN C JR TURNER (President and CEO) purchased 3,650 shares for an estimated $255,500
$GMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of $GMS stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,547,999 shares (+81.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,267,086
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 941,032 shares (-73.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,855,311
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 832,721 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,930,195
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 793,740 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,332,964
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 505,513 shares (-9.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,988,386
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 328,825 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,060,125
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 309,000 shares (-50.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,609,530
$GMS Government Contracts
We have seen $13,044,316 of award payments to $GMS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 8511037984!SHOP EQUIPMENT,UTIL: $1,702,271
- 8510984718!SHOP EQUIPMENT,UTIL: $1,122,266
- GMS INDUSTRIAL P/N GMS7484K QTY 7 CO APPROVES FLAT CHARGES OF $2550.00 X QTY 7 TOTALS $17850.00: $681,767
- 8510970199!VEHICAL SEALANT KIT: $651,359
- PN: GMS7482KC- SHIPPING COST AN ADDITIONAL $6,200.00: $519,574
$GMS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GMS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Manthey from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $93.0 on 06/17/2025
- Keith Hughes from Truist Financial set a target price of $80.0 on 06/17/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $80.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $65.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $80.0 on 03/07/2025
