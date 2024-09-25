GMS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $88.55, changing hands as low as $88.26 per share. GMS Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GMS's low point in its 52 week range is $56.58 per share, with $101.0359 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.66.

