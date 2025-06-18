Markets
GMS Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

June 18, 2025 — 06:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - GMS Inc. (GMS) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $26.094 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $56.387 million, or $1.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, GMS Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $50.219 million or $1.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.7% to $1.333 billion from $1.413 billion last year.

GMS Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $26.094 Mln. vs. $56.387 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue: $1.333 Bln vs. $1.413 Bln last year.

This decline in revenue was primarily due to softer end market conditions, partially offset by resilient pricing in Wallboard, Ceilings and Complementary Products.

John C. Turner, Jr, CEO of GMS, said: “The ongoing challenging interest rate environment and general market uncertainty continues to be a headwind for the business, contributing to reduced levels of activity in each of our major end markets…As we begin fiscal 2026, we are cautiously optimistic that we are nearing the bottom of this cycle and believe pent-up demand will materialize as the macro-environment improves.”

