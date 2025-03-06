GMS Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for GMS Inc. (GMS):

Earnings: -$21.41 million in Q3 vs. $51.91 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.55 in Q3 vs. $1.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, GMS Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.18 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

Revenue: $1.260 billion in Q3 vs. $1.258 billion in the same period last year.

