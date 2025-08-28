GMS Inc. Q1 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - GMS Inc. (GMS) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $43.56 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $57.25 million, or $1.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, GMS Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $68.05 million or $1.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.3% to $1.414 billion from $1.448 billion last year.

GMS Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $43.56 Mln. vs. $57.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.414 Bln vs. $1.448 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.