GM's Answer to Tesla's FSD Is Back!

General Motors (NYSE: GM) has been mostly silent about its autonomous vehicle unit Cruise over the past six months, but we received some big news on Tuesday. Mapping will begin in the Phoenix area with the ultimate goal of getting fully autonomous vehicles back on the road. Travis Hoium covers the latest and the investing takeaways in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 10, 2024. The video was published on April 10, 2024.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Travis Hoium has positions in Alphabet and General Motors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

