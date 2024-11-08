GMO Payment Gateway Secures A- Issuer Rating

GMO Payment Gateway (JP:3769) has released an update.

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. has achieved an ‘A-‘ issuer rating from Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I), reflecting the company’s efforts to boost management transparency and financial stability. This rating aims to enhance their credibility and diversify financing methods to capitalize on business opportunities.

