GMED Unveils Next-Gen Oscillating System DuraPro: Stock to Gain?

Globus Medical, Inc. GMED recently introduced DuraPro, a next-generation oscillating system with Excelsius navigation capabilities. DuraPro is the latest addition to the company’s Power Portfolio, designed to advance procedural workflows through safety features and efficiency.

Potential Trend of GMED Stock Following the News

Since the announcement, shares of Globus Medical have dropped 0.7% in yesterday’s after-hours trading session.

On a positive note, the company’s business strategy centers on integrated product development, supported by ongoing investments in research and development. In 2024, Globus Medical launched 18 new products, including the ExcelsiusHub and the ExcelsiusFlex surgical navigation system. In the first quarter of 2025, it expanded the Advanced Materials Science implant portfolio with the COHERE ALIF Spacer. Additionally, the launch of Modulus ALIF Blades marks an extension of its market-leading Modulus ALIF interbody spacer system. Henceforth, we anticipate that the latest news should positively impact the market sentiment toward GMED stock.

Globus Medical has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion. Going by the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s 2025 revenues are expected to rise 12.8% year over year. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 10.1%.

About GMED’s DuraPro

With its cutting-edge oscillating technology, DuraPro helps prevent soft tissue wrapping while retaining a natural sensation akin to that of conventional spinning drills. This system provides surgeons with instruments for efficient, accurate cutting to remove bone while utilizing oscillating technology to help safeguard delicate tissue. It also features anti-skiving pilot hole drilling. The oscillating nature of the DuraPro allows for drill tips to maintain trajectories without deviating from the starting point, and the brush attachments facilitate thorough discectomies. The versatile DuraPro system seamlessly integrates with ExcelsiusGPS and ExcelsiusHub to support accuracy, efficiency and confidence across navigated and non-navigated workflows.

GMED’s Advancements in High-Speed Surgical Drill Space

In addition to DuraPro, Globus Medical launched Verzera, a navigated high-speed drill system integrated with the ExcelsiusGPS and ExcelsiusHub systems. Verzera augments existing workflows for surgeons utilizing the company’s enabling technologies by allowing them to navigate bone removal during procedures.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Industry Prospects Favor GMED Stock

Per Data Insights Market’s analysis, the global high-speed surgical drill market, valued at $2.44 billion in 2025, is projected to experience robust growth, driven by a compound annual growth rate of 7.8% from 2025 to 2033. This expansion is fueled by several key factors, including the increasing prevalence of minimally invasive surgical procedures, technological advancements and the growing geriatric population.

Another Recent Development by GMED

In April, Globus Medical entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Nevro Corp. in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $250 million. Under the terms of the agreement, unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, Globus Medical will acquire all shares of Nevro for $5.85 per share. The transaction furthers Globus Medical’s goal of becoming the preeminent musculoskeletal technology company in the world.

GMED Stock Price Performance

In the past year, shares of GMED have declined 23.2% compared with the industry’s fall of 13.7%.

GMED’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Globus Medical currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Align Technology ALGN, Boston Scientific BSX and Cencora COR.

Align Technology has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 11.2% compared with the industry’s 9.9% growth. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.4%. Its shares have lost 27.7% compared with the industry’s 3.3% decline in the past year.

ALGN carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Boston Scientific, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, has an earnings yield of 2.8% compared with the industry’s 0.6%. Shares of the company have surged 129.7% compared with the industry’s 35.9% growth. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.8%.

Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an earnings yield of 5.4% compared with the industry’s 3.8%. Shares of the company have rallied 25.9% against the industry’s 14.4% decline. COR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6%.

