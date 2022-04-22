GMED Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Globus Medical Inc (Symbol: GMED) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.25, changing hands as low as $69.53 per share. Globus Medical Inc shares are currently trading down about 11.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GMED shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GMED's low point in its 52 week range is $62.39 per share, with $84.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $70.14.

