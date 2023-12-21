GMED Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Globus Medical Inc (Symbol: GMED) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.84, changing hands as high as $53.95 per share. Globus Medical Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GMED shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GMED's low point in its 52 week range is $43.385 per share, with $80.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.84.

