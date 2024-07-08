GMAB vs. TECH: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks have likely encountered both Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (GMAB) and Techne (TECH). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Techne has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that GMAB is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

GMAB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 23.03, while TECH has a forward P/E of 34.71. We also note that GMAB has a PEG ratio of 0.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TECH currently has a PEG ratio of 6.51.

Another notable valuation metric for GMAB is its P/B ratio of 3.57. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TECH has a P/B of 5.57.

These metrics, and several others, help GMAB earn a Value grade of B, while TECH has been given a Value grade of D.

GMAB stands above TECH thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that GMAB is the superior value option right now.

