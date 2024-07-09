GMAB or TECH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics sector might want to consider either Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (GMAB) or Techne (TECH). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Techne has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that GMAB's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

GMAB currently has a forward P/E ratio of 22.98, while TECH has a forward P/E of 34.77. We also note that GMAB has a PEG ratio of 0.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TECH currently has a PEG ratio of 6.52.

Another notable valuation metric for GMAB is its P/B ratio of 3.56. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TECH has a P/B of 5.58.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to GMAB's Value grade of B and TECH's Value grade of D.

GMAB has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than TECH, so it seems like value investors will conclude that GMAB is the superior option right now.

