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GM Reportedly In Talks With Lockheed Martin To Supply Weapons Components

June 16, 2026 — 01:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - General Motors Company (GM) is holding discussions with Lockheed Martin to supply components for the defense company's weapons, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Under the proposed arrangement, GM would produce commonly used parts for various munitions programs, helping Lockheed Martin increase production capacity, the report said. The companies are currently evaluating which components GM may be able to manufacture.

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