GM Recalls Nearly 462,000 Pickup Trucks And SUVs To Fix Transmission Control Valve Issue

(RTTNews) - General Motors (GM) will recall 461,839 vehicles over an issue with transmission, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall involves some models of 2020-2022 Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, 2021 Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon, among others.

According to the statement, the "transmission control valve in some of these vehicles may be susceptible to excess wear over time, resulting in a gradual loss of pressure within the valve that can cause harsh shifting. In rare cases, the rear wheels may experience a momentary lock up."

Car dealers will install new transmission control module software for free, according to GM. The new software will monitor the valve and detect excess wear 10,000 miles before the wheels lock up. If wear is detected, the transmission will be limited to fifth gear, preventing wheel lockup, which happens when the transmission downshifts from eighth gear.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners of the recalled vehicles on December 9.

